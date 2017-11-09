(WHDH) — Some people feel it’s important to start celebrating the holidays as early as November but one study suggests this may not be good for your health.

New studies showed that hearing Christmas music can be psychologically draining, especially for people working in retail and those who have to listen to it constantly.

The American Psychiatric Association said about 61 percent of people experience stress during the holiday season.

