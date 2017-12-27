BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study is revealing how much it costs for child care in Massachusetts.

According to child care hub “Child Care Aware,” single parents of infants in the Bay State spend more than 70 percent of their income on child care.

Experts say the cost of child care for an infant is equal to about a year of mortgage payments.

The analysis shows that center-based child care costs more than $20,000 per year, while home child care costs more than $12,600 each year.

As a comparison, a year of public college tuition in Massachusetts costs about $12,700.

