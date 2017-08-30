Study: Massachusetts has the nation’s best drivers

(WHDH) — It’s a conversation you’ve had with your friends. Which state’s drivers are just the worst? If you defended Massachusetts, you’re absolutely right.

Well, at least according to one study, anyway.

The website SmartAsset compiled a list of the nation’s best and worst drivers, and Massachusetts took home top honors.

The website uses traffic data to determine the rankings, including the percentage of uninsured drivers on the road, the number of DUI arrests, and the number of driver deaths.

While Massachusetts took the top spot, New England as a whole takes the honors as the region’s best drivers. Vermont was No. 2 on the list, New Hampshire was No. 3, Maine was No. 4, Connecticut was No. 6, and Rhode Island was No. 7.

The worst drivers in the country? Florida took home top honors, followed by Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

