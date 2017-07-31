Study: Massachusetts is home to America’s best school systems

BOSTON (WHDH) — Massachusetts is home to the best public school systems in the United States, according to a new study.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key measures and found Massachusetts to have the highest quality for public schooling.

Massachusetts earned a “Quality Rank” of 1, a “Safety Rank” of 1 and an overall score of 78.16. The study weighed factors such as performance, funding, class size and instructor credentials.

New Hampshire, New Jersey, Wisconsin and Vermont rounded out the top 5.

To view the full ranking, click here.

