Running doesn’t just make you fit, it can also help you live longer.

According to Reader’s Digest, scientific studies show that runners live an average of three years longer than non-runners.

One hour of running can add seven hours of additional life.

Researches found that running could also lower cardiovascular disease and cancer-related death risks.

