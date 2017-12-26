(WHDH) — A new study says athletes need to be educated about concussions much sooner.

The Mayo Clinic is suggesting that more students in high school need to be taught about it.

According to the study, more than 50 percent of high school athletes, their parents and coaches could identify possible effects of a concussion.

However, only one-third of people knew concussions are actually brain injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)