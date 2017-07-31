Study says drinking more could lower risk of diabetes

A new study on the effects of alcohol suggest that drinking more could be better for your health. In moderation, that is.

The study by the Journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes said that people who drank moderately often have a lower risk of developing diabetes than those who do not drink at all.

Danish researchers gathered data from more than 70,000 people who reported their drinking habits, compiling that information to suggest the best advice for both men and women.

For men, those who drank 14 drinks per week had the lowest risk, lowering their chances of suffering from diabetes by 43 percent.

For women, research says that nine alcoholic beverages per week lowered the risk.

The type of alcohol mattered too, according to the study — men and women who drank wine had the lowest diabetes risk. For men, beer was also associated with a lower risk. But hard liquor consumption showed a higher risk of diabetes, especially in women.

