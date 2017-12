(WHDH) — Do you want smarter kids? Feed them fish!

A new study from the University of Pennsylvania found that children who eat fish at least once a week sleep better and have higher IQ scores than those who eat fish less frequently.

Previous studies have shown a relationship between improved intelligence and omega-3, which are the fatty acids in fish.

