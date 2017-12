A new study suggests that more pregnant women appear to be using marijuana to sooth anxiety and morning sickness.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

One expert says it might be because of the increase availability of legal marijuana in recent years.

The CDC says marijuana’s effects on a fetus are not clear.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)