Study shows club store shopping leads customers to spend and eat more

(WHDH) — A new study from Dartmouth College shows that club store shopping leads customers to spend and eat more.

Shoppers buying in bulk are said to spend 5% more on packaged foods than people who go to traditional grocery stores.

Warehouse shoppers are also said to spend 15% more time shopping and eat 8% more calories.

Experts said shoppers can avoid this by planning their trips to the stores carefully.

