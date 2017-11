(WHDH) — More people are reportedly calling out from work even if they’re not really sick.

Career Builder says in the past year, 40 percent of workers have called out when they are not sick.

Researchers also say a third of people go to work when they are sick so they can use their sick days when they’re feeling just fine.

