If you’re showering at night you may have a leg up when it comes to sleep.

A new study has found that if you shower at night you will fall asleep faster and have a better nights sleep.

This is since bathing helps us cool down and relax.

Scientists say if you don’t have time to shower at night, try taking a warm foot bath instead.

