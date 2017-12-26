(WHDH) — If your job requires you to sit for long hours, you may want to find the time to stand.

According to the New York Times, a new study indicates that sitting for long periods regularly may be bad for you heart.

It found that the more people sit, the more likely they are to display signs of injury to their cardiac muscles.

The findings also indicate that sitting for ten or more hours a day makes one particularly susceptible to cardiac illness over time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)