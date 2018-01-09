Study suggests link between ibuprofen, male infertility

(WHDH) — A new study is suggesting a potential link between ibuprofen use and male infertility.

The study, published in the journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,” studied men who took ibuprofen in doses commonly used by athletes.

The results showed that a small sample of men developed a hormonal condition that is linked to reduced fertility, causing testosterone rates to decline.

The study comes as several studies show that infertility rates are on the rise in several areas of the world.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)