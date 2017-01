NEW YORK (WHDH) - A new study found that Uber now passes Starbucks as the most common expense among business travelers.

The study comes from travel and expense software provider Certify. The company analyzed 40 million expenses from a million business travelers.

Starbucks remains the most popular meal expense.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)