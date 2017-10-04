Substitute teacher arrested for refusing to leave school

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a substitute teacher was arrested for refusing to leave a Connecticut elementary school after he was told he wouldn’t be allowed to work in the district anymore.

Wallingford police say the 24-year-old was arrested last week at Pond Hill Elementary School on charges including criminal trespassing. A school administrator had told him he wouldn’t be allowed back after he was discovered texting and watching movies during classes at two elementary schools.

Police say the teacher resisted being taken into custody and raised his backpack as if to throw it at an officer and a school administrator. They say they found two small bottles of alcohol in the bag, one of which was mostly empty.

