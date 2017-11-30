Substitute teacher at Somersworth, NH school accused of offering marijuana to students

SOMERSWORTH, NH (WHDH) — A substitute teacher is facing serious charges after officials say she offered marijuana to students at a middle school in New Hampshire.

Elisha Mahar, 20 of Rochester, NH, was arrested and charged with four counts of child endangerment.

On Oct. 13, school officials at Somersworth Middle School reported that Mahar provided a vape pen to a middle school student and was also inviting students to smoke marijuana.

She was subsequently arrested and released on $5,000 bail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

