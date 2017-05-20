Substitute teacher faces charge of smuggling cocaine, heroin

RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — A substitute teacher is accused along with several other men of smuggling heroin and cocaine from southern New England into western Maine.

Rumford police say 25-year-old Matthew Duka of Hanover was arrested Wednesday after returning with a passenger from New Hampshire after buying cocaine. Police found more than $3,000 in cash, along with less than 5 grams of cocaine, in the vehicle.

Duka was a substitute teacher at Mountain Valley Middle School and also worked at several other schools in the region. He’d also helped with the high school wrestling team.

School officials say he’d passed a background check before his hiring.

Duka was being held Saturday on $10,000 cash bail at the Oxford County Jail. It was unclear whether an attorney had been appointed to represent him.

