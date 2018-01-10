Subway riding dog reunited with owner after getting stuck on Orange Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - An adorable and obedient dog has been reunited with its owner after getting stuck on an Orange Line train while its owner was on the platform.

The rider who posted the photo says the incident happened at the Tufts Medical Center stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to the photo-taker, the operator shut the doors on the dog’s leash before the owner could make it onto the train.

The door then got stuck, briefly separating the owner from the pup.

Fortunately, it only took a few minutes before the dog was eventually reunited with its owner.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)