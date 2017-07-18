Subway to revamp the look of their stores

The world’s largest restaurant chain is getting a new look.

Subway announced on Monday that it is rolling out a new look for it’s stores.

Some of the changes include self order kiosks, more comfortable seats with WiFi and charging ports, as well as Apple and Android pay compatibility.

Tomatoes, onions and peppers will now also be put on display and cut fresh in the store.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)