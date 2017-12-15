Suffolk DA and Boston Duck Tours reach settlement over 2016 fatal crash

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Suffolk County District Attorney and Boston Duck Tours reached an agreement over safety requirements more than a year after a crash killed a woman in Beacon Hill.

Boston Duck Tours will now be implementing specific background checks for drivers’ records. Any driver who is ticketed will have to undergo retraining. Duck boats have already added a second employee to act as tour guide and cameras were installed on each vehicle.

The changes come after Allison Warmuth, 28, was hit and killed by a duck boat in the spring of 2016 while she was riding her moped. Many of the safety changes agreed upon were approved by Warmuth’s parents.

