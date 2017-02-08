Suffolk DA charges drain company with manslaughter in deaths of 2 workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney charged a drain company with two counts of manslaughter after two workers died in a trench in the South End last fall.

Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley said Atlantic Drain Services and its owner will be charged.

The two workers drowned last October after a trench they were working in on Dartmouth Street flooded after a water main broke.

“This wasn’t an accident. This was wanton, reckless conduct that cost two men their lives,” said Conley.

