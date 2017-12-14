Suicide of Massachusetts teen under investigation

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor in Massachusetts is investigating the suicide of a 15-year-old boy whose parents wrote in his obituary that he killed himself “after struggling with bullying from peers.”

Connor Tronerud died Dec. 4. He lived in Sutton, Massachusetts and was a sophomore at Marianapolis Preparatory School, an independent Catholic school in Thompson, Connecticut.

A spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says the office is investigating.

Connor’s family has set up a page to raise money for bullying prevention. On it they say Connor was a private person but “struggled with peers invading that privacy in order to provoke a response.”

Marianapolis’ head of school said in a statement the school is “continuously vigilant to aggressive incidents of any kind, including cyberbullying,” and moves swiftly when issues are reported.

