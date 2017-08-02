MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The estate of a woman found hanged in a Connecticut police department’s holding cell is suing the city for more than $1 million.

The suit filed against the city of Meriden by the estate of 29-year-old Erica Moreno alleges officers neglected to properly monitor the woman and failed to remove the drawstring from her sweatpants she used to hang herself.

Moreno was arrested in January 2016 after police discovered an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The Record-Journal reports she was placed in a holding cell around 1:40 a.m. and was discovered hanged in that cell at 3:34 a.m. She was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries eight days later.

Two officers were punished.

The Meriden city attorney did not return requests for comment.

