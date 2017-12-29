Suitcase with apparent human bones found in Georgia woods

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A driver looking for a lost item near a Georgia interstate stumbled on a suitcase holding what investigators believe are human bones.

WGXA-TV reports that the suitcase held a skull and pelvic bones. Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson says it appeared to have been lying near I-75 for months, and was too far from the road to have been thrown from a vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suitcase and “what is believed to be human skeletal remains” were found Thursday within a few miles (kilometers) of exit 201, which is north of Barnesville.

Bureau spokesman Bahan Rich declined to comment further in an email Friday.

