Sumner Tunnel to close this weekend as state’s last toll plaza gets demolished

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Sumner Tunnel will be closed for parts of this weekend as construction crews work to demolish the Commonwealth’s final standing toll plaza.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says demolition activities at the East Boston toll plaza will begin Friday evening and run through Sunday.

Here’s a look at when the tunnel will be closed:

From 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, through 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6

From 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, through 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 7

From 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8

During the overnight closures of the tunnel, all traffic will be detoured through the Ted Williams Tunnel.

Additionally, on Saturday, MassDOT says work will necessitate the closure of the Porter Street entrance to the tunnel. Vehicles accessing the tunnel will be detoured along Bennington Street, Marion Street, Chelsea Street and Visconti Road.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)