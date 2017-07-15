Sunday marks the final day of the Tufts Medical Center lockout

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sunday marks the last day of the Tufts Medical Center lockout.

Families and friends are walking the picket line in support of the nurses this morning from 12-4 pm today.

There is also a prayer vigil scheduled foe 6 pm on Sunday.

State legislators went to Tufts Medical Center on Saturday morning to voice their concerns about the nurses strike that turned into a lockout.

More than 70 state legislatures signed a letter to urge Tufts Medical Center to come back to negotiations with the nurses.

The hospital released a statement that said: “We have been open and honest about our financial reality throughout these negotiations— there are limits to what we can offer and what we can afford because of what we are paid.”

The initial 24-hour strike at Tufts Medical Center ended on Thursday. There were 15-months of negotiations prior to the strike.

The nurses who tried to return to work after the strike were locked out, so they continued to picket.

The nurses are picketing over staffing levels, pay, and retirement benefits.

There are replacement nurses at the hospital who have been working on a five-day contract.

Tufts Medical Center officials spoke on Friday about the proposal the nurses had presented them with which included a $96,000,000 pension savings check. Officials made it clear they were uninterested in the plan.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)