CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking President Donald Trump to take several steps to promote stability in the national health care marketplace until reform is achieved.

In a letter to Trump dated Wednesday, the Republican governor says for the sake of those who aren’t able to have employer-based health insurance, and for those who pay the full premium without subsidies, the president should urge Congress to reform “Obamacare” with a clear roadmap and path forward.

Sununu also said Trump should commit to funding cost-sharing reduction payments, commit funds to stabilizing state markets, and provide carriers and states additional time to file 2018 rates.

He said New Hampshire is grappling with “significant instability” in the individual health insurance market. Two of its five individual market carriers have left since last year and the largest issuers have proposed rates increases for next year of over 40 percent

