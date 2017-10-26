CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he hopes Congress will follow President Donald Trump’s declaration of the opioid crisis as a nationwide public health emergency and work to get a fast and efficient flow of funds to communities that need the most help.

Sununu, who attended the White House declaration Thursday with Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan and the parents of a man who died of a drug overdose, said New Hampshire is on the front lines of the crisis and assistance should be proportionate to the size of the state’s problem, not its population.

The state’s Democratic Congressional delegation expressed concern that resources and funding be available. Rep. Annie Kuster, co-chairwoman of the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force, said Trump’s mention of New Hampshire’s “Safe Stations” at firehouses is a good example of why additional funding is needed to expand programs.

