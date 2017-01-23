Super Bowl 51 tickets soar to $5,000

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England fans who now want to see their team play live at Super Bowl 51 in Houston may want to check out prices first.

The Super Bowl is now only 13 days away, and the average resale ticket price to get into the stadium has spiked to more than $5,100.

If that price holds, the 2017 match-up would be the most expensive Super Bowl ticket since the 2010 season.

Second-hand seller sites like StubHub have prices for slightly lower, around $3,600, but those are likely to change quickly.

Plane tickets have also soared well over $1,000 for a round trip ticket to and from Houston, though many flights are already sold out.

On Monday, JetBlue announced it would add flights to Houston before the game on February 5 and then back to Boston after the game.

