Super Bowl experience doesn’t matter to veteran-led Patriots team

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Going to the Super Bowl is nothing new for the Patriots. They are set to play in their ninth title game. The Falcons have been to just one. With that said, Bill Belichick’s team is not just relying on experience as the upper hand.

“It’s not about experience, it’s not about who’s played in the game, it’s about who plays well in the game,” Matthew Slater said.

Despite holding a distinct edge in Super Bowl experience, the patriots know what they do during the next eight days leading up to Super Bowl 51 is what will determine their fate.

“We know we have a lot of work to do, and our ultimate goal is to win the last game that we play,” Danny Amendola said. “We have an opportunity to do that so, we’re working hard.”

The veteran leadership inside the locker room, not past Super Bowl experience is what keeps the Patriots on the right track.

“We’re not going to let anybody or anything derail us from what we want to do, and what we know that we are supposed to be doing,” LeGarrette Blount said.

“Obviously it’s the biggest game of the year. It’s the game we all want to be playing in,” Devin McCourty said. “I think you need to be able to do what you’ve done all year as far as preparation.”

The stakes are obviously higher, but even first-timers like Chris Hogan, are doing their best to conduct business as usual.

“You know it’s another football game and this is what you work for,” Hogan said. “It’s supposed to be fun, you know have fun with it and you know put the work in and hopefully the end result will be what you want.”

