Super Bowl win would bring perfect end to Deflategate revenge tour

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Sunday night’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a sweet one for the New England Patriots, especially for Tom Brady.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Brady for four games ahead of the season for his alleged involvement in the so-called “Deflategate” scandal.

After what was a dramatic year, Brady and the Patriots are just one win away from being crowned Super Bowl champs.

With the AFC championship in the bag, Patriots fans just couldn’t hold back as chants of “Where’s Roger” echoed out through Gillette Stadium.

Robert Kraft made no direct mention of Deflategate during his post-game speech, but he seemed to be talking in code to fans.

“For a number of reasons,” Kraft said, “all of you in this stadium understand how big this win was.”

The normally tight-lipped Bill Belichick made a veiled reference to the obstacles caused by the Deflategate saga.

“I’m proud of the team. I’m happy for the team. I’m happy for all these guys. They all deserved it,” Belichick said.

While Brady did not mention the word Deflategate, he too seemed to be hinting about what a Super Bowl win in Houston would mean.

“We’ll see if we can write the perfect ending in a few weeks,” Brady said. “We’re playing a tough team.”

Patriots fans say the sweetest revenge of all would be Goodell handing Brady the Super Bowl Trophy after a win over Atlanta.

