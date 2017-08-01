Superheroes visit children at Spaulding Rehab Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) — Several Boston Comic Con cosplayers visited patients at Spaulding Rehab Hospital on Tuesday.

Wonder Woman, Iron Man and Spider-Man were among several costumed characters who visited the hospital. Many of the young children got in on the action too, wearing capes and costumes at the superhero party.

Boston Comic Con will take place next weekend at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

