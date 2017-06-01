Superintendent: Student escorted out of Douglas school for threats

DOUGLAS, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials confirm an eighth grade student was escorted out of school Thursday after the student made threats against classmates.

The superintendent said the school was not put in lockdown but the student was taken away by police.

Parents were notified about the incident by a phone call.

