FAIRBURN, GA (WHDH) — A cashier at a Publix in Georgia is receiving praise for what she did to help out a customer.
Sierra Johnson said a customer didn’t have enough money to pay for groceries last week, so she used her debit card to pay for the customer’s items.
A man took a picture of the exchange and posted it online.
He said the act of kindness inspired him to pay for a person’s groceries the next day.
