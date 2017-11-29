FAIRBURN, GA (WHDH) — A cashier at a Publix in Georgia is receiving praise for what she did to help out a customer.

Sierra Johnson said a customer didn’t have enough money to pay for groceries last week, so she used her debit card to pay for the customer’s items.

A man took a picture of the exchange and posted it online.

He said the act of kindness inspired him to pay for a person’s groceries the next day.

