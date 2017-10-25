Supermarket chain Market Basket launches website, social media pages

(WHDH) — Market Basket is now on the World Wide Web and social media.

The popular supermarket chain announced Tuesday the launch of a website, and a Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page.

The new website allows visitors to view its weekly flyer, locate nearby stores, create a shopping list and even enter for a chance at winning a gift card.

Here’s a look at Market Basket’s inaugural posts on each platform:

Today is a big day if you like to get #MoreForYourDollar… Market Basket is officially online: https://t.co/bxLHpvg9tC pic.twitter.com/iWiIsmPJPS — Market Basket (@MarketBasket) October 24, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)