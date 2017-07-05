Surrendered horses recuperating at Methuen farm

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A small farm in Methuen is now home to 10 giant draft horses that were surrendered to the MSPCA last month.

The MSPCA-Nevins Farm rescued the horses from a farm in central Massachusetts.

The horses are currently underweight and are in need of some dental care. They have begun a re-feeding program but the farm still needs some financial support to take care of them.

Anyone who wants to help the horses can donate to the MSPCA.

