Surveillance at CA grocery store shows suspect stealing elderly woman’s purse

Surveillance video at a California grocery store shows a suspect stealing an elderly woman’s purse on Tuesday morning.

The female suspect followed the victim through several isles before she snatched the 82-year-old’s purse.

The victim had no idea the suspect walked away with her purse which had all of her credit cards and money inside.

Police said the victim had her purse by her feet on her scooter’s floor-board.

The victim was seen leaving the area in a white sedan. She took the victim’s money, credit cards and I.D. before dumping the purse.

Police said the victim’s credit cards and money were later used for several large purchases at Target and Lowe’s.

Officials are still looking for the suspect.

