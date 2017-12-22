RIVERVIEW, FL (WHDH) — A surveillance camera caught two porch pirates stealing FedEx and United States Postal Office packages from homes in Florida.

The video showed two teenage girls riding in a golf cart as they stole several packages off of porches, which contained an Apple TV router, t-shirts and hand balm.

Police said the two teens have no criminal history.

They have been charged with minor theft and sent to an arrest-avoidance program.

