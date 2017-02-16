Surveillance captures 2 armed robbers sneaking up on man in Florida

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) — A South Florida man was attacked by two men while he was walking in Wilton Manors, leaving the neighborhood on high alert.

Police continue to search for the duo who were caught on surveillance video as they crouched behind some bushes at a nearby home before they pounced on the victim, Denis Klad Sunday, at around 3:30 a.m.

Officials could be seen going around the neighborhood passing out fliers and speaking with customers at nearby businesses, Thursday, in hopes of catching those behind the robbery.

The armed robbery happened on the 100 block of Northeast 21st Court. The surveillance video shows the duo running toward Klad at the opportune moment and the heavy set subject pulling out a weapon.

Both robbers chased Klad on foot, but when they couldn’t catch up, an accomplice driving a car pulled up, and they continued the pursuit. They managed to catch Klad down the street. Klad was pistol whipped and robbed off camera. “When I was running from them, I was thinking, ‘What if they’re gonna shoot me?’” Klad said.

Klad saw the surveillance footage for the first time, Wednesday. “Oh, they were waiting for me,” Klad said in disbelief.

The thieves got away with a couple of credit cards and $12 in cash. “They hit me with the gun, and I just laid down, let them do whatever they want because I knew I don’t have nothing,” Klad said.

The ordeal left him shaken. “I’m afraid,” he said. “I’m afraid to stay at my home at night time. It’s weird.”

Business employees and customers said they are also fearful that these two men are still out there. “I’m concerned for my safety. You know, people coming out with guns,” said Lazaro Alvarez. “I’m gonna post it on my Facebook, so my friends can repost, and hopefully, we catch these people.”

Denieal Hill who works nearby said people should always be aware of their surroundings. “You have to be mindful of the fact that sometimes people are looking for a perfect opportunity,” he said.

Those who live near where the robbery took place said it is a walking community, and this incident is now making them more alert.

“Very safe community. I’m kind of shocked. I can’t believe that would happen,” said Joshua Polky, who lives nearby. “I take this run everyday. I do four miles from the train station home for exercise, and I didn’t hear anything about it. I’m surprised.”

The homeowner whose cameras recorded the theft said he was shocked. “This is my front yard, and these people are running around it with a gun, so it’s a bit frightening,” he said.

Police are searching for a heavy set man who may be black or Hispanic and a more slender man who may be white or Hispanic. The vehicle the subjects were driving is described as a dark colored 2012 or newer Honda CRV.

“I hope they’re going to catch them,” said Klad.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

