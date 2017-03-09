Surveillance video captures comedian confrontation with valet

Columbus, OH (WHDH) — Surveillance cameras, captured an airport take down in Ohio.

Comedian Fayzon Love grabs a valet, throwing him to the ground.

He throws him into the desk and then back to the ground during an altercation Tuesday night.

Love’s attorney told the judge that some words were exchanged.

He explained that Love’s car had been parked there for a couple of months as he traveled for different gigs.

“He was innocent,” said attorney John Moore. “He was basically just trying to get his car. He was basically trying to get away from the incident.”

The valet attempted to throw some punches, the two got entangled and then someone broke it up.

The actor, known for his roles in ‘Elf’ and “Friday’ is now charged with assault.

He has plead not guilty.

Love has had run-ins with the law before.

He has been charged with assault, sexual battery and domestic violence in the past.

Watch the video above to see the surveillance footage.

