Surveillance video in KY gun theft released

(WHDH) — Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky have released surveillance video of suspects stealing from a gun store.

According to the authorities, they are still looking for the four suspects who stole dozens of items from the store on Wednesday.

The suspects used crowbars to steal about 40 guns from their cases.

Officials said they are hoping the public can assist in identifying the suspects now that the video has been released.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

