HOUSTON (WHDH) - An alarming crime was caught on camera in Texas.

A suspect was seen stealing several rifles from a pawn shop. Federal agents asked for the public’s help Tuesday to help track the man down.

Officials say a man stole seven tactical rifles from the EZ Pawn shop in Houston last week.

“It’s a heavily trafficked area, like I said there’s a school nearby, and sometimes it seems like there’s no boundaries when guns are going to get stolen,” Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent Nicole Strong said.

Authorities from ATF, Crime Stoppers and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a combined $10,000 reward for the case.

The ATF said the suspect is heavy set, wearing a black jacket and a hoodie, dark pants, white tennis shoes and a multi-colored hat.

“$10,000 reflects the magnitude and severity of this crime. The potential for violence, we can’t even measure that, and that’s why it is so important we get them off the street right away,” Strong said.

There was a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to authorities, and they believe it may have been the getaway car. A search for the vehicle has begun.

