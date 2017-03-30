BOSTON (AP) — A new report finds that nearly two-thirds of Massachusetts employers offer health insurance to their workers, a higher percentage than the U.S. as a whole.

But the Center for Health Information and Analysis also notes in its annual survey that only 74 percent of workers choose to take the health care benefit they’re offered, compared to a 79 percent takeup rate nationally. The findings are due to be released on Thursday.

While 65 percent of Massachusetts firms offered health insurance, there were significant variations according to size.

Large firms with 200 or more workers provided the benefit without exception, but smaller companies have become increasingly less likely to offer health insurance in recent years.

Massachusetts companies were also more likely than their national counterparts to offer insurance to part-time employees.

