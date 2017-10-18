(WHDH) — Those considering retirement aren’t necessarily packing up their bags and heading somewhere warm.

A new survey conducted by USA Today found that 43 percent of retirees between the ages of 45 and 65 plan to remain in their current residence throughout retirement.

Others look to downsize, with 22 percent planning on getting another home in-state.

Currently, the most popular place to go for the golden years is Florida followed by Arizona.

USA Today surveyed 1,170 adults in that age bracket between Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

