Survey teams seek to confirm Maine, New Hampshire tornados

WEST BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Damage survey teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to determine how many tornados touched down in Maine and Vermont on Saturday.

The weather service in Gray, Maine, issued seven tornado warnings, the most it ever had issued in a single day or even an entire year. Its preliminary report lists five tornados in Maine and a funnel cloud spotted in New Hampshire, but some of that information is based on social media postings. In West Bridgton, Maine, law enforcement said trees and hoses were damaged and roads were impassable from debris.

The reports also show widespread flash flooding as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

