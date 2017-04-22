Suspect accused of assaulting field trip chaperone on MBTA

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a man accused of assaulting and threatening a woman that was chaperoning a school field trip has turned himself in.

Police said this happened on the platform at the Lechmere T Station in Cambridge. The woman was chaperoning a group of first and second-graders on their way back from a field trip when the man boarded the T at North Station. Police said the man had a dog with him and when the politely asked him to keep the dog away from the children, he responded by yelling and cursing at her.

Police said the man threatened to kill the woman and bragged about “killing people for less.”

When the T arrived at Lechmere, police said the man physically assaulted the woman and was last seen walking in the direction of the Cambridgeside Galleria Mall.

Transit police say the suspect turned himself in. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact MBTA Police.

