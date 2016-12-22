BOSTON (WHDH) - A man appeared in court after he was accused of throwing a brick at a Boston Police cruiser.

The officers inside the car was not hurt, but another officer was injured while trying to get cuffs on the suspect.

The suspect, Jonathan Andujar, 24, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Thursday morning near Harrison Avenue and Reynolds Way in the South End.

The officer said she heard a loud bang on her back window and saw the suspect crouching behind her cruiser. Police say she then made a U-turn to investigate and spotted Andujar with a brick in his hands, which he then allegedly threw at her windshield.

A second officer was in the area and stepped in to take Andujar down. The officer fell and injured his wrist in two places during that incident.

The suspect is being sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Bail was set at $2,000.

