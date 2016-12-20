Suspect appears in court after fatal Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Dorchester appeared in court Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Elba Morales, 47. Morales pleaded not guilty in her court appearance Tuesday morning.

Boston Police said the victim was stabbed at 7 Fayston St. shortly before 1 a.m. Monday night after what officers say was a dispute between neighbors.

According to police, the dispute began in the kitchen. Witnesses say Morales was heard saying, “she slapped me, so I had to cut her.”

Boston Emergency Medical Services said the victim, a woman in her 30’s, was transported to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from critical injuries after being stabbed in the stomach.

Morales was held without bail and will appear in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)