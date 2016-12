BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is being charged with murder in the case of a deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain.

Amos Cqarras-Quillo appeared in court today with a sheet covering his face.

He is being charged with allegedly shooting and killing Jeffrey Kelly in Jamaica Plain this past summer.

He will be back in court on January 26th.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)